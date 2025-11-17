Klay Checks Podcast Bros Over Crude Comments About Megan

Source: Raymond Hall / Getty

The bar for manhood in 2025 is seemingly parked in hell, and two former NBA players decided to grab their proverbial shovels and dig it a little deeper.

Last week, on the Hoopin’ N Hollerin’ podcast, former NBA players Jason Williams and Patrick Beverley showed the world exactly what happens when washed-up hoopers trade their last remaining drops of dignity for a viral clip. In the process, they didn’t just embarrass themselves; they reminded us how normalized disrespect toward Black women is in our culture, and how few men have the backbone to check it.

Thankfully, Klay Thompson is one of the few.

Let’s start with the obvious: Klay Thompson’s shooting slump has absolutely nothing to do with Megan Thee Stallion. Nothing. Nada. Zero. Zilch. There’s plenty of reasons why there’s been a dip in Thompson’s performance, and none of them have anything to do with his relationship. There’s the Dallas Mavericks’ system, the loss of Luka Dončić, Kyrie Irving being injured, the team struggling on the offensive end rotations, and the ebb and flow of a long NBA career—those are the things that explain a shift in performance. But instead of delivering an actual basketball game-related analysis, Jason “White Chocolate” Williams chose misogyny.

“It only takes one p—-y to drag a battleship across the desert. That’s how powerful it is,” Williams told Patrick Beverley. “Klay Thompson, I ain’t sayin’ that’s what it is … but that might be what it is.”

Man… what?

First of all, why is a man nearly old enough to be her father talking about Megan and her sex life? It’s giving creeps.

Secondly, blaming Megan as Klay’s partner, like she is some sort of destructive force when the conversation is supposed to be about basketball, is as lazy as it is sexist, and rooted in the same old trope that a woman’s existence is a liability to a man’s greatness. The underlying belief that a good woman is somehow a distraction and that men only struggle when a woman “gets in the way” is toxic. It’s misogyny dressed up as “sports banter,” and we’ve let it slide for far too long.

But that wasn’t the worst part. It was the audaciousness of Williams, a white man, referring to a highly accomplished and highly successful Black woman as “p***y” in 2025 that was already outrageous, and the fact that a Black man was sitting there and said nothing. Pat Bev didn’t flinch. Didn’t correct him. Didn’t defend her. He just laughed.

That silence was loud and, quite frankly, embarrassing.

It showed exactly how cowardly some men have become in the era of podcasts and clout-chasing. Forget integrity, forget protecting Black women, forget respect; these men are so dehydrated for relevance that they’ll let a white man degrade a Black woman in their face for a few likes or a viral clip, and it’s disheartening because they are both way too old and accomplished to fall for “controversial” marketing. These are the same men who once commanded respect on the court, now reduced to whispering into microphones, hoping someone, anyone, still cares.

And let’s be crystal clear: this isn’t just about Megan Thee Stallion. It’s the pattern of Black women being weaponized for existing just so men can go viral. When a white man publicly disrespects a Black woman and Black men sit there nodding, joking, and enabling, it exposes a cultural sickness that we can no longer tolerate.

Enter Klay Thompson, the only adult in the room.

He didn’t avoid it. He didn’t sugarcoat it. He didn’t play the PR game. Thompson commented directly under the podcast clip—publicly, loudly, and proudly defending his girlfriend like a man who knows that loving a woman openly is not a weakness but instead a strength, writing:

“Referring to my GF as a ‘p****’ is so disgusting and disturbing,” Klay wrote. “Especially from someone who played in the NBA. How would y’all feel if I referred to your wives in such a way? @patbev21 Do better fellas. Very disappointing.”

It was clean. Classy. Unapologetic and exactly the kind of response that men should model.

He didn’t just defend Megan—he centered her and affirmed her humanity. He demanded accountability and highlighted the immaturity of the men involved without stooping to their level. That is strength. That is leadership. That is masculine energy rooted in security, not insecurity. That is how you command space without selling out.

And honestly, the backlash to their relationship has been wild. There are people out here genuinely mad that Megan is truly being loved publicly after surviving years of slander, lies, and character assassination attempts from Tory Lanez— a man who shot her and then weaponized his fans to harass her. She was the victim. She was dragged through hell. And now that she’s visibly happy and adored, the internet’s basement-dwellers are upset?

Make it make sense.

It’s the same energy that fueled the bizarre obsession with calling Russell Wilson “soft” for loving his wife, Ciara, out loud. This weird cultural ick where a man showing respect, affection, or emotional intelligence is deemed weak is laughable at this point. It’s giving you either don’t know how to treat a good woman, or you’ve never been one.

And that’s the real problem. Too many men have confused disrespect with dominance, cruelty with confidence, and misogyny with masculinity.

There is too much real suffering in the world—political chaos, economic instability, global conflict—for grown men to be fake mad at love and offended by affection.

Klay Thompson did what real men do: he stood up, spoke out, and told the truth—even when it wasn’t convenient.

So again, I ask: Will the real men PLEASE stand up?

Klay Thompson Checks Patrick Beverly And Jason Williams Over Crude Megan Thee Stallion Comments was originally published on newsone.com