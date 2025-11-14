Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Nas Brings “Illmatic” to Life with Cincinnati Pops Orchestra [VIDEOS]

Published on November 14, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

2025 Essence Festival Of Culture
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Nas delivered a rare, two-night-only performance in Cincinnati on November 12th and 13th, celebrating the 30th anniversary of Illmatic alongside the Cincinnati Pops Orchestra at Music Hall.

Both shows sold out and marked one of the only times the iconic album has been performed live with a full orchestra.

RELATED: Tracy Morgan Reveals That He & Nas Are Related

Before the concert began, guests got to kick the night off with pre-show activations: a curated lounge area, specialty drinks, DJ sets from Elementz, and an exclusive BlaCkOWned “CiNcY State of Mind” collection available only during these performances.

Nas opened the show by performing Illmatic front to back, with the Pops Symphony adding new depth layers to tracks like “N.Y. State of Mind,” “Memory Lane,” and “The World Is Yours.” He also blended in hit records from God’s Son, Stillmatic, and It Was Written.

Each night came with its own surprise moment. On the first night, Dave Chappelle made an unexpected appearance, briefly joining Nas onstage. On the final night, rapper AZ stepped out to perform “Life’s a B****,” “Affirmative Action,” and “Sugar Hill,” giving us a rare reunion of two New York rap greats.

RELATED: ‘Rolling Stone’ Updates 500 Greatest Albums of All Time, Lauryn Hill’s ‘Miseducation’ Top Hip-Hop Album

Nas, who was 20 when Illmatic dropped and is now 52, reflected on the milestone:


“If you told me I’d be here 30 days ago I woulda thought you was lying… Getting into the rap game was a dream for me. And April 19, 1994, I kicked that door open with my debut.”

Both nights delivered exactly what Hip-Hop fans came for… a once-in-a-generation look at not only Illmatic but rap music in it’s full glory, in a new form.

Check out the different POVs from fans across the city!


Nas Brings “Illmatic” to Life with Cincinnati Pops Orchestra [VIDEOS] was originally published on wiznation.com

More from 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
Trending
Crime

Granddaughter Arrested After Chesterfield Fire Kills 2 Elderly Sisters

Entertainment

Megan Thee Stallion Shuts Down Rumors She Gave Klay Thompson $50,000

Workhardaholic
30:02
Work

WorkHARDAholic (April 28, 2024 – Podcast)

Entertainment

Techie Tuesday: Why You Might Want to Hold Off on the iPhone 17

Local

Governor Youngkin Launches Emergency Food Aid Amid Federal Shutdown

Dr Winn
20:04
Lifestyle

Community Conversations with Dr. Winn VCU Massey Cancer (December 2024)

Entertainment

Derek Dixon Explains $260M Sexual Assault Lawsuit Against Tyler Perry

Clipse Photo
18 Items
Entertainment

Here Are Your 2026 Grammy Nominees

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close