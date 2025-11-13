Listen Live
Cynthia Erivo Saves Ariana Grande From Aggressive Fan

Cynthia Erivo Springs Into Action To Shield Ariana Grande From Aggressive Fan

Cynthia Erivo sprang into action to save her 'Wicked' costar and friend Ariana Grande from an aggressive fan who ambushed her on the yellow carpet at the Singapore premiere.

Published on November 13, 2025

"Wicked: For Good" European Premiere - Arrivals
Source: Samir Hussein / Getty

Cynthia Erivo doesn’t play when it comes to Ariana Grande and any fan of the duo or Wicked would know this. That’s why it’s extra perplexing a fan Johnson Wen, in attendance at the Singapore premiere, dared to run up on the beloved actress while she was walking the red carpet with costars Michelle Yeoh and Erivo. A clip of the encounter has gone viral showing the incident unfold. While the women were walking, Wen dashed past security and onto the yellow carpet where he aggressively grabbed Grande and Erivo immediately dived in to rescue her. Erivo is being praised for acting faster than security, who then sprang into action to remove Wen.

Apparently, Wen has a history of pulling stunts like this on celebrities like Katy Perry, the Weeknd, and the Chainsmokers. Wen is a self-proclaimed “stage invader.” He even posted a clip of the headline-grabbing moment on social media with the caption, “Dear Ariana Grande Thank You for letting me Jump on the Yellow Carpet with You.” Wen was arrested for the incident and is facing major scrutiny on social media.

https://twitter.com/wicked_updates/status/1988950506031784427

In other Cynthia Erivo news, the talented entertainer showed off her toned physique on the cover of British GQ Magazine’s Men Of The Year issue. The bald beauty served Matrix-realness in the spread in all-black leather looks that should make anyone want to think twice about invading her and her friend’s personal space.

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande’s sisterhood blossomed over the promotion of Wicked and it has only strengthened over this second run. We’re glad Erivo was there to comfort Grande after the incident.

