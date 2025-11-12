Update: Virginia SNAP Recipients to Receive 65% of Benefits

Source: FatCamera / Getty

More than 850,000 Virginians who rely on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will receive 65% of their regular monthly benefits by Thursday, November 13, following new federal guidance.

The Virginia Department of Social Services (VDSS) announced the update after the federal government reinstated SNAP benefits for November, prompting the state to pause its temporary Virginia Emergency Nutrition Assistance (VENA) program.

VDSS officials said the partial distribution will be issued all at once, with most SNAP recipients who previously received VENA funds getting their benefits by November 13. Those who did not receive VENA are expected to get their payments by Saturday, November 15. EBT cards will continue to function normally during the federal government shutdown, and households can still apply for SNAP online, by mail, or in person, though wait times may be longer.

The agency encouraged residents needing additional food support to contact their local food banks or visit vafoodbanks.org

, or reach out to 211 Virginia for assistance. Governor Glenn Youngkin has also launched the Virginia Cares Initiative, a statewide food drive supporting families affected by the shutdown. VDSS will continue to update its website and social media channels as new federal guidance is released.

