Federal Shutdown Brings Washington To A Standstill

Federal Shutdown Brings Washington To A Standstill, Disrupting Lives Nationwide

On the National Mall, tourists arriving in the nation’s capital are met with barricades and “Closed” signs as the shutdown halts operations at several federal attractions.

Published on November 10, 2025

The ongoing federal government shutdown is rippling far beyond Capitol Hill, leaving landmarks closed, workers furloughed, and daily routines upended across the country.

On the National Mall, tourists arriving in the nation’s capital are met with barricades and “Closed” signs as the shutdown halts operations at several federal attractions. Al Raines, a newlywed visiting from Washington state, said he was disappointed to find many sites shuttered, though some Smithsonian museums remained open. Holly Henn, in D.C. for work, noted how unusually quiet the city felt compared to her past visits.

Political observers point to partisan brinkmanship as the driving force behind the impasse. Dr. Ron Hira, a political science professor at Howard University, said the stalemate reflects “a political game of chicken” that leaves ordinary Americans paying the price. “The pain is in the American public’s view of who is to blame,” he said, emphasizing the growing frustration with Congress.

Among those most affected are federal employees and contractors who have been furloughed or forced to work without pay. Dr. Hartley Eguogu, a CDC contractor, described the shutdown as a period of financial uncertainty and emotional strain. “It’s not just a pause in work,” he said. “It’s a disruption to people’s lives and stability.”

As negotiations continue with no clear end in sight, the consequences of the shutdown extend from the quiet streets of Washington to households across the nation, where missed paychecks, halted services, and mounting frustration underscore the real cost of political gridlock.

Khariss Bender (@kharissb | @kbontv) is a senior Broadcast Journalism major at Howard University. She is also the general manager and president of Howard University’s Spotlight Network Television.

