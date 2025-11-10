Listen Live
Close
News

SNAP Recipients in Virginia to Receive Benefits This Week

Newly released funds are expected to be available beginning the week of November 10.

Published on November 10, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Gen z Hispanic woman grocery shopping and picking greens from the produce section of a grocery store,
Source: Lisa5201 / Getty

Governor Glenn Youngkin announced that Virginia will pause its Virginia Emergency Nutrition Assistance (VENA) program after receiving federal confirmation that Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will be distributed this week. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has directed states to issue 65% of monthly SNAP benefits for more than 850,000 Virginians by Thursday, November 13, following federal guidance tied to the Trump Administration’s USDA policies.

Governor Youngkin said the state’s emergency program was launched last week to prevent disruptions to food access during the federal delay. “Our top priority has been to ensure that every Virginian facing food insecurity knows that we are doing everything in our ability to provide food assistance,” Youngkin said. “Now, based on federal guidance, we are committed to processing the federal SNAP benefits made available no later than Thursday.” In total, SNAP households will receive 65% of their regular monthly benefits this week in addition to the 25% already issued through the VENA initiative.

Secretary of Health and Human Resources Janet V. Kelly praised the coordination between state and federal agencies, calling the combined effort “a demonstration of Virginia’s unwavering dedication to the well-being of our neighbors.” She added that the swift action by the Virginia Department of Social Services ensured that vulnerable families continued to receive critical food support while maintaining fiscal responsibility. The newly released funds are expected to be available beginning the week of November 10.

In addition to restoring SNAP benefits, the Commonwealth continues its broader effort to fight food insecurity through the Virginia Cares Initiative: A statewide food drive launched last week to support residents impacted by the federal government shutdown. The initiative prioritizes helping federal and military civilian workers and the 12,000 Virginians who recently became eligible for SNAP but were unable to access benefits. Virginians can contribute by donating, volunteering, or hosting food drives through local food banks, supported by $1 million in state funding to the Federation of Virginia Food Banks.

SNAP Recipients in Virginia to Receive Benefits This Week was originally published on ipowerrichmond.com

More from 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
Trending
Clipse Photo
18 Items
Entertainment

Here Are Your 2026 Grammy Nominees

Entertainment

‘Family Matters’ Star Darius McCrary Arrested as Fugitive

Crime

Granddaughter Arrested After Chesterfield Fire Kills 2 Elderly Sisters

Entertainment

Megan Thee Stallion Shuts Down Rumors She Gave Klay Thompson $50,000

Entertainment

Techie Tuesday: Why You Might Want to Hold Off on the iPhone 17

Workhardaholic
30:02
Work

WorkHARDAholic (April 28, 2024 – Podcast)

Entertainment

Derek Dixon Explains $260M Sexual Assault Lawsuit Against Tyler Perry

Dr Winn
20:04
Lifestyle

Community Conversations with Dr. Winn VCU Massey Cancer (December 2024)

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close