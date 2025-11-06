Why Teyana Taylor Isn’t Calling Aaron Pierre Her Boyfriend Yet

Source: Samir Hussein / Getty

Teyana Taylor is having a major year — and she’s taking her time defining what love looks like while she’s at the top of her game.

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the 34-year-old actress and musician opened up about her relationship with British actor Aaron Pierre, who she’s been publicly linked to since early 2025. Though the pair has been seen together at high-profile events and on red carpets, Taylor says she’s in no rush to call Pierre her boyfriend.

“That’s my apple pie, and we are each other’s safe space,” she shared warmly. When asked directly if the two are officially a couple, Taylor simply said, “If that’s something that I decide to say, then it’s going to be something that we say together.”

The two first sparked rumors of romance back in February, when Pierre shared photos of them together at the Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala. Their chemistry was undeniable — and when they later costarred in Taylor’s visual album Escape Room, fans were convinced their connection went beyond friendship.

By June, the speculation was confirmed when they made their relationship public. Since then, Taylor and Pierre have kept things mostly private, occasionally sharing lighthearted glimpses of their relationship online. During a recent Men’s Health interview, Pierre described walking the red carpet together for the premiere of One Battle After Another as “a joy.” He said, “It felt so easy because I was supporting someone I love. Anything that feels right feels easy.”

Taylor echoed that sentiment in her own way, sharing that their relationship is built on mutual support and laughter. She even revealed that the now-viral video of her playfully dancing against a video billboard of Pierre’s BOSS campaign in London was actually filmed by him.

Outside of her relationship, Taylor is in what she calls a “transformative” moment in her life and career. Between starring in multiple projects — including One Battle After Another, Straw, and Hulu’s All’s Fair — and releasing new music for the first time in years, the mother of two says she’s learning to set boundaries and protect her peace.

“It’s about learning not to bite the bait,” she said. “When people know that you’re sensitive to something, they’ll poke and poke and poke. So I want to be careful with my words because it seems like every time I say something, it’s misconstrued.”

Balancing her fast-paced career with motherhood is still a challenge, she admits, but one she takes seriously. “I respect every set I’m on. I respect the people I work with. But I also ask for respect for my time off — I need to be with my babies,” Taylor said.

For now, Teyana Taylor and Aaron Pierre are focused on what feels right for them — no labels, no pressure, just love and partnership on their own terms.

