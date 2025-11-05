Stefon Diggs and Cardi B Reveal Their Baby’s Gender

Source: Elsa / Getty

Stefon Diggs is gearing up to become a dad again, and this time, he’s having a baby boy with Cardi B. The New England Patriots wide receiver revealed the exciting news during the 2025 CFDA Fashion Awards, proudly confirming that he and the Bronx-born rapper are expecting a son.

“It’s a boy. That’s enough for me,” Diggs told PEOPLE during the event. He shared that he’s eager to start father-son routines, joking that he can’t wait to make his son do push-ups, sit-ups, and run around with him.

The NFL star, who is already a devoted father to his nine-year-old daughter, Nova, from a previous relationship, said the baby is arriving very soon. “It’s supposed to happen real soon,” Diggs told Extra. “So, wish us both luck.”

The couple’s relationship has been one of the most talked about this year, from their courtside appearances to Cardi showing up at Patriots games to cheer him on. Their chemistry and shared confidence have made them fan favorites both in entertainment and sports circles.

Cardi B announced her pregnancy in September during an interview on CBS Mornings while promoting her sophomore album, Am I The Drama? She confirmed, “I am having a baby with my boyfriend, Stefon Diggs,” and smiled as she talked about how much he means to her.

The 33-year-old rapper also spoke candidly about how Diggs helped her find strength after a difficult public breakup. “He just makes me feel safe and very confident and very strong,” she said. “He makes me feel like I could take over the world.”

Cardi explained that there were times she felt hesitant to release new music because of criticism, but Diggs pushed her to believe in herself again. “He told me, ‘Girl, you better get it together,’ and that made me feel like I could take on anything,” she said.

She also shared that Diggs helped her believe in love again after heartbreak. “He told me, ‘Let me heal you. Give me a chance to heal you,’” she recalled. “And that’s exactly what he did.”

Fans have followed their relationship closely since they made it public earlier this year, and many say the couple represents growth, maturity, and mutual support. With their baby boy expected to arrive soon, both Cardi and Diggs seem ready to take on parenthood together, balancing fame, family, and a fresh chapter full of love and purpose.

