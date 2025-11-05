Listen Live
Jay Jones Makes History as Virginia’s First Black Attorney General

Published on November 5, 2025

Virginia Election coverage
Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Former delegate Jay Jones has been elected as Virginia’s first Black attorney general, according to the Associated Press.

The historic win marks a major milestone in the state’s political landscape, as Jones becomes the first African American to hold the position since its creation in 1643.

On Tuesday, Nov. 4, Virginians took to the polls and selected Jones over incumbent Republican Jason Miyares. By around 10:10 p.m., Jones held 52.2% of the vote. His win ends Miyares’ term, which began in 2022, and signals a shift in Virginia’s political mood.

Jones, a Norfolk native and descendant of enslaved Black Americans, previously served in the Virginia House of Delegates from 2018 to 2021. His campaign emphasized justice reform, voting rights, and transparency. However, his path to victory wasn’t without controversy: In October, text messages he sent during his time in the House surfaced, sparking backlash. Despite the uproar, voters ultimately stood behind his message of progress and representation.

Miyares, the son of a Cuban immigrant, made his own mark as the first Latino and first Cuban American to hold statewide office in Virginia. Before becoming attorney general, he represented Virginia’s 82nd district in the House of Delegates.

