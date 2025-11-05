Listen Live
Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: November 5, 2025

Published on November 5, 2025

Sybil Wilkes What We Need to Know
Source: Reach Media / Urban One

Here’s what you need to know today, delivered by the one and only Sybil Wilkes. Staying informed is a powerful tool for our community, helping us navigate the world and advocate for the change we want to see. 

November SNAP Benefits

The White House has confirmed it will follow a federal court order to release food benefits for millions of Americans using a contingency fund. This clarification came after a confusing social media post from President Trump suggested the aid would be tied to a government shutdown vote. For now, it appears that crucial food assistance will proceed as ordered by the court.

NAACP Suing Virginia Election Officials

In a move to protect our voting rights, the NAACP is suing Virginia election officials. The lawsuit claims that college students are being disenfranchised by having their voter registrations rejected for minor details like missing dorm names or room numbers. This legal battle comes as the Supreme Court is already considering another case that could significantly impact the Voting Rights Act, making this a pivotal moment for voter access.

President Trump Facing a Major Test

President Trump’s use of emergency powers is facing a major test at the Supreme Court. The court will hear arguments concerning his broad tariffs on global trade. Small businesses and several states argue that the 1977 law cited by the administration was never intended to be used for imposing tariffs. This case will determine the extent of a president’s authority to shape trade policy in times of crisis.

8-Year-Old From Cgicago Giving Back

Ending on a high note from Chicago’s South Side, 8-year-old Alex Anning is showing us all what it means to give back. For his birthday, Alex is hosting a food drive instead of a party. Partnering with the nonprofit Season to Soar, his event at Carrie Jacobs Bond Elementary School will provide groceries to those in need, proving that kindness and community spirit can start at any age.cted for the team, they will be the first triplets to ever compete in the same Winter Olympics.

