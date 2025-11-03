Where to Find Free Thanksgiving Meals and Events Around DC

Source: aforkstale.com / aforkstale.com Thanksgiving is right around the corner and if you’re looking for ways to give back or enjoy a festive community gathering this holiday season? You’re in the right place! From free meals to fun volunteer events, here’s your guide to the best free Thanksgiving experiences in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia that are perfect if you’d like to enjoy solo or with your family. Free Thanksgiving Meals

If you or someone you know needs a meal this holiday season, several organizations in the DMV region are offering free Thanksgiving meals in 2025:

Bread for the City – Washington, D.C. (Northwest & Southeast Pantry Locations) Celebrate the season with Bread for the City’s Holiday Helpings program, providing free Thanksgiving-style meal kits to D.C. residents. Meal pick-up is available November 3–25, Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m.– 4:00 p.m. (Closed November 11 in observance of Veterans Day.) Residents must show a valid D.C. ID to receive a meal.

Martha’s Table – Washington, D.C. (2375 Elvans Road SE, Washington, DC 20020) Martha’s Table has long been a cornerstone of community care in D.C. This Thanksgiving season, they’re hosting two major celebrations. On Friday, November 14, from 1–4 p.m., the Thankful Meals Celebration & Giveaway will feature live entertainment, appearances from the Washington Wizards and Mystics, and free turkey and pie giveaways while supplies last. Then, on Saturday, November 22, the Community Harvest Dinner will bring hundreds of residents together for a festive, restaurant-style holiday meal filled with gratitude and fellowship.

Food & Friends – Washington, D.C. (219 Riggs Road NE, Washington, DC 20011) Food & Friends provides free, home-delivered meals, groceries, and nutrition counseling to community members in need across D.C., Maryland, and Virginia. Eligibility is based on health needs, and clients must be referred by a healthcare provider. This Thanksgiving season, Food & Friends continues its mission to deliver meals across the region.

Safeway Feast of Sharing – Washington, D.C. (Walter E. Washington Convention Center) On November 26, enjoy a Thanksgiving-style meal, live entertainment, winter coat giveaways, health screenings, and community service booths. The health & resource Fair begins at 9:00 a.m. and the first meal seating begins at 11:00 a.m.

Blessings from God – Community Thanksgiving Dinner – Princess Anne, MD (Pure Word Bible Church) Enjoy a free community dinner (eat-in or carry-out) including turkey, dessert, and drinks. The event will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

13th Annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner – Havre de Grace, MD (Havre de Grace, MD) OnThursday, November 27, come and indulge in a free Thanksgiving dinner with pickup or delivery options; registration required.

Puerto Rican Alliance of Northern Virginia, Inc. (PRANOVA) – Manassas, Virginia (9809 Cockrell Road, Manassas, VA 20110) PRANOVA will host its 8th Annual Thanksgiving Dinner for Families in Need on Wednesday, November 19, 2025, from 4:00–8:00 p.m. The event, in collaboration with local public schools, provided over 750 meals last year and aims to serve an even larger number this year.

Free Community Gatherings Thanksgiving Stuffing Stomp 5K/10K – Washington, D.C. (Hains Point, Washington, DC) Lace up your sneakers and kick off Thanksgiving weekend with the Stuffing Stomp 5K/10K! Happening Saturday, November 22, 2025 at 7:45 a.m., this scenic run/walk along the Potomac River is perfect for families, strollers, and anyone ready to stomp out those holiday calories. Go solo, go with friends, or take it virtual!

Project GiveBack ’25 – Thanksgiving Food Distribution – Washington, D.C. (DC Armory, Washington, DC) Kick off your holiday cheer on Friday, November 22, 2025, from 7:30 a.m.–2:00 p.m. at Project GiveBack’s massive food-basket distribution! Families in need can snag free Thanksgiving goodies while volunteers and community members come together to celebrate giving.

Montgomery County Thanksgiving Parade – Silver Spring, Maryland (Downtown Silver Spring, MD) Join the family-friendly fun on Saturday, November 22, 2025, 10:00 a.m.–2:00 p.m. for Silver Spring’s Thanksgiving Parade! Marching bands, dazzling floats, and giant inflatables make this a holiday spectacle the whole family will love.

Goodwill Industries Thanksgiving Dinner & Resource Fair – Baltimore, Maryland (Baltimore Convention Center) Celebrate Wednesday, November 26, 2025, 11:45 a.m.–2:45 p.m. with Goodwill’s 68th Annual Thanksgiving Dinner & Resource Fair! Grab a full turkey dinner, explore community services, and enjoy a festive gathering.