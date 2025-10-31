Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: October 31, 2025

Source: Reach Media / Urban One Here’s what you need to know today, delivered by the one and only Sybil Wilkes. Staying informed is a powerful tool for our community, helping us navigate the world and advocate for the change we want to see. ✕

Government Shutdown and SNAP Program The ongoing government shutdown is set to hit millions of Americans hard, especially as it approaches its 31st day on Saturday, November 1st. A major point of concern is the potential expiration of food stamp benefits, known as SNAP, which supports approximately 42 million people. While Democrats argue that contingency funds can be used to continue the program, the USDA maintains this move is not permitted by law. With no vote scheduled in the Senate, relief remains uncertain as Republicans are holding firm, demanding Democrats approve a House plan to reopen the government before any healthcare negotiations begin.

Refugees in the U.S. In a significant policy shift, the Trump administration has drastically reduced the number of refugees allowed into the United States. For the 2026 fiscal year, the cap has been lowered to just 7,500, a steep drop from the 125,000 limit set by the previous administration. The White House has indicated that priority will be given to Afrikaner South Africans, who the president has previously claimed are victims of persecution. This decision follows an Oval Office meeting where President Trump expressed concerns about the safety of white farmers in South Africa.