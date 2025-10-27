Listen Live
22nd Annual Operation Toy Assistance Drive

Published on October 27, 2025

Operation Toy Assistance
Source: Radio ONE / General

Radio One and Miss Community Clovia are once again spreading holiday cheer through their 22nd Annual Operation Toy Assistance: Holistic Holiday drive, presented in partnership with Anthem HealthKeepers Plus. The annual initiative aims to provide toys and essential family items to those in need during the holiday season, continuing a long-standing tradition of uplifting and supporting the community.

CLICK HERE TO COMPLETE APPLICATION

Families in need of assistance are encouraged to apply by visiting the websites of participating stations — iPower 92.1/104.1, KISS Richmond, Praise 104.7, 99.5, and The Box 102.7 — to fill out a form for consideration. While submitting an application does not guarantee assistance, the program’s mission remains clear: to bring hope, joy, and relief to families facing tough times this holiday season.

