Listen Live
Hair

Design Essentials Pledges $250,000 To Spelman

Design Essentials Deepens Its Investment In HBCU Excellence With $250,000 Commitment To Spelman College

Black-owned brand Design Essentials pledged $250,000 to Spelman College in a long-term financial commitment that supports and empowers the next generation of female chemists and innovators.

Published on October 22, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Spelman College & Design Essentials Partner To Celebrate Black Excellence and Beauty At 2025 SPELHOUSE Homecoming
Source: Joel Joseph

Earlier this year, Black owned brand Design Essentials celebrated 30 years in business. That’s 30 years of service, providing staple hair products to Black women and years of initiatives dedicated to uplifting and supporting them. The brand continues to put their money where their mouth is and their latest commitment– a long-term financial commitment to Spelman College– is an proof of that. They’re investment in the future of HBCU excellence, and through this, help support scholarships, student initiatives, and the next generation of Black women leaders.

“As a member of the Design Essentials family, I’m incredibly proud to celebrate Spelman’s Homecoming. As a Black-owned, Atlanta-based beauty brand, we’ve pledged a $250,000 donation to Spelman College to help empower the next generation of female chemists and innovators,” said Cornell McBride, President of McBride Research Laboratories, in a press release. “This contribution is part of our 35th anniversary celebration — a moment to reflect on more than three decades of helping people embrace their hair, their culture, and their self-defined beauty. Congratulations to Spelman, and thank you for allowing us to be part of your remarkable legacy.”

Spelman College & Design Essentials Partner To Celebrate Black Excellence and Beauty At 2025 SPELHOUSE Homecoming
Source: Joel Joseph

To celebrate, Design Essentials showed up and showed out at Morehouse and Spelman’s Homecoming Week including hosting on-campus activations, a golf tournament, and a kick-off concert with Ari Lennox.

Spelman College & Design Essentials Partner To Celebrate Black Excellence and Beauty At 2025 SPELHOUSE Homecoming
Source: Joel Joseph

In a time when the current administration threatens to cut funding for higher education institutions and push reform, it’s essential for partnerships like this to fill in the gap. Shoutout to Design Essentials for empowering the next generation of female chemists and innovators.

Design Essentials Deepens Its Investment In HBCU Excellence With $250,000 Commitment To Spelman College  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

More from 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
Trending
The DL Hughley Show

D.L. Hughley Calls Mo’Nique’s ‘Club Shay Shay’ Interview “Lies”

Entertainment

Tramell Tillman Makes Emmy History With Supporting Actor Win

Entertainment

Kelly Price Refuses to Apologize for “Black Women Are Nasty” Comment

Entertainment

Tye Tribbett Talks Faith, Healing, and Launching “We Outside” Tour

Lifestyle

Share Your Voice at the Community Health & Wellness Expo

News

[VIDEO] Virginia Student Suffers Concussion After Being Hit With Baton By Opponent During Track Meet

iOne Local Sales | The Classroom Hookup | 2025-09-10
Contests

Teachers Get The Essentials You Need: Enter The Classroom Hookup!

Entertainment

Walter Latham Looks Back at The Kings of Comedy, 25 Years Later

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close