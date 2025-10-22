Grace Wales Bonner’s Hermès Era Is Already Making Headlines – And Black History

Source: Dia Dipasupil / Getty

Grace Wales Bonner.

You’ve heard her name before – probably earlier this year. Grace is a widely acclaimed Black menswear designer and the creative force behind Lewis Hamilton’s unforgettable look at the 2025 Met Gala. It was a defining fashion moment – and the perfect preview of what was to come.

Now, at just 35, Grace Wales Bonner is taking her talents to Hermès Menswear. The news broke on October 21, and the fashion world hasn’t stopped buzzing since.

Grace Wales Bonner Is Making HERstory At Hermès

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

The announcement injects life into one of fashion’s most traditional and exclusive houses. Hermès is synonymous with quiet luxury and exquisite design. But could this moment signal something bolder?

Grace’s appointment represents not just a new creative direction but a cultural shift. Her perspective brings international flair and long-overdue diversity to the fashion industry overall and Hermès’ legacy. We do not doubt that her influence will ripple beyond menswear – reshaping how the brand approaches design, storytelling, and global identity.

“I am deeply honoured to be entrusted with the role of creative director of Hermès men’s ready-to-wear,” Wales Bonner said in a statement.

“It is a dream realised to embark on this new chapter, following in a lineage of inspired craftspeople and designers. I wish to express my gratitude to Pierre-Alexis Dumas and Axel Dumas for the opportunity to bring my vision to this magical house.”

Grace Wales Bonner – Put Some Respect On Her Name

Grace has spent nearly a decade redefining what luxury means. Her namesake label is known for its soulful tailoring and intellectual depth. Her pieces merge her Jamaican and British roots into woven elegance.

The menswear designer’s garments tell stories. Each silhouette feels intentional, each fabric choice on point. She builds worlds where heritage, identity, and style coexist beautifully.

Since founding her brand, Grace has collaborated with Adidas Originals and Dior. She’s also racked up awards from Louis Vuitton Moet Hennessey and the British Fashion Council.

Every move has been boss-level. We’re talking the kind that lets you know she’s been that girl. Grace has been quietly influencing fashion’s future from the sidelines.

Now she moves to an even bigger stage with a trail of fashion receipts behind her.

Grace Wales Bonner Is Making Black History – And We Are Here For It

Source: Pascal Le Segretain / Getty

Grace is the first Black woman to take on a leading design role at Hermès. This milestone can’t be ignored. She represents a new chapter not only for the house but for fashion as a whole.

Black women shift culture. We set the tone, move conversations forward, and bring deep knowledge to every space we enter. Grace’s appointment is proof of that power.

Having her at the helm of such a heritage brand just feels right. It’s a chance for legacy and luxury to meet modern culture and trend head-on.

Her first collection for Hermès is expected to debut in January 2027. And if history is any indication, it will mark the beginning of something legendary.

Because Grace is the moment.

From building her own brand to leading menswear at one of fashion’s oldest houses, Grace Wales Bonner’s journey is pure inspiration. And we’ll be watching from the front row, celebrating, clapping, and cheering her on.

Grace Wales Bonner’s Hermès Era Is Already Making Headlines – And Black History was originally published on hellobeautiful.com