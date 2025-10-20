Everything We Know About Kada Scott, Whose Body Was Found In Philly

Source: N/A / Charlotte Metropolitan Police Department

On Saturday, authorities in Philadelphia revealed that the body of 23-year-old Kada Scott was found near an abandoned school.

Here’s everything we know about what led to her disappearance, how long she was missing, and who authorities suspect is responsible for her disappearance and death.

Who is Kada Scott?

Kada Scott was a 23-year-old Black woman from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. She graduated from Penn State and recently began working at an assisted living facility called The Terrace at Chestnut Hill, according to ABC 6. She was a cheerleader during her time at Penn State and earlier this year participated in a pageant to become Miss Pennsylvania in the Miss USA pageant.

What Happened To Kada Scott?

Kada Scott was last seen alive on Oct. 4, when she was leaving her job at the assisted living home. Her family reported her missing the next day as she expressed to them that she had received several phone calls harassing her.

“Days prior to her disappearance, Miss Scott related to family and friends that unknown individuals or person had been harassing her via phone. We’re investigating that. We’re trying to learn more,” Captain John Craig of Northwest Detectives told ABC 6.

Kada Scott’s mother, Kim Matthews, told ABC 6 that Scott mentioned the phone calls “but didn’t give any names or anything like that, so we’re trying to piece it together to find out exactly who these people are.”

Her car was still in the parking lot of her job when she initially disappeared. As there are no surveillance cameras outside of where Kada Scott worked, investigators weren’t able to see who she met with after leaving work.

How Long Was She Missing?

According to AP, Kada Scott was missing for two weeks before authorities found her body on the evening of Oct.18 in a shallow grave on the grounds of Ada Lewis Middle School. Police had previously searched the area and discovered her phone case and debit card but did not initially find her.

They searched the area again after receiving a “very specific” tip on Friday night, according to ABC 6.

“The tip was very specific that led us back to this location here,” said First Deputy Commissioner John Stanford, with the Philadelphia Police Department. “We want the people– the person we have in custody and anyone else who may be involved — we want them held accountable to the highest degree of the law for what they have done.”

Is There A Suspect In The Case?

Yes. Keon King, 21, has been arrested and charged with kidnapping, stalking, arson, causing catastrophe, conspiracy and tampering with evidence related to Kada Scott’s disappearance. King has not been charged with Kada Scott’s death, though Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner believes those charges will be filed soon.

“I am confident that homicide charges will be brought,” Krasner said at a news conference. “But I also have an obligation to follow the law and uphold the constitution. That means we don’t take shortcuts.”

The Philadelphia Police Department arrested King last week after several pieces of physical evidence linked him to Kada Scott. Most notably a 2008 Hyundai Accent that was seen at several locations located to Kada Scott’s disappearance. Authorities received reports the car had been set on fire on Oct. 7 before tracing it to a junkyard where it had been compacted. Investigators said the fire prevented DNA evidence from being collected on the car, according to CBS News.

King was arrested earlier this year for similar charges after kidnapping and assaulting a woman before eventually letting her go. King managed to post $200,000 bail and was released, with the charges being dropped after the victim and a witness didn’t appear in court. Krasner told reporters that case will be reopened.

Prosecutor Ashley Toczylowski told reporters that investigators “have reason to believe other people may have been involved after the fact,” and that Kada Scott’s death is “very much still being investigated.”

Kada Scott’s family released a statement on Monday addressing her death.

“Today, we’ll say her name tomorrow, we’ll say her name, and forever, we will say her name. It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of our beloved daughter, Kada Scott,” the statement read. “Our hearts are shattered, yet we are deeply grateful for the outpouring of love, support, and prayers from people across the nation and around the world. Please continue to keep us in our in prayer as we navigate this unimaginable loss.”

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Kada Scott’s family during this tragic time.

