Source: Radio One / Radio One

A 25-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with a Chesterfield County house fire that claimed the lives of two elderly sisters early Saturday morning.

According to Chesterfield County police, firefighters and EMS crews responded to a call around 4:20 a.m. on Oct. 18 at a home located at 500 Rosegill Road. When first responders arrived, the house was engulfed in flames, prompting additional fire units to assist.

Firefighters pulled two women from the burning home and rushed them to a nearby hospital. Despite efforts to save them, both victims — identified as 75-year-old Evelyn Newman and 78-year-old Hazel Johnson — died from their injuries. Investigators later determined that the fire was intentionally set inside the residence.

Love 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM? Get more! Join the 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Authorities have since charged Alicia Newman, 25, with intentionally setting fire to an occupied dwelling. She was taken into custody and is being held at the Chesterfield County Jail without bond. Police confirmed that Newman is the granddaughter of Evelyn Newman and does not have a permanent address.

Neighbors expressed disbelief over the tragedy. “I have seen them and wave — they always waved back with a smile,” said neighbor Annie Jones. “It’s time to love each other — be there for each other at all times.”

Chesterfield police and fire officials say the investigation remains ongoing and that additional charges may be filed as they continue to piece together the events leading up to the deadly blaze.

Granddaughter Arrested After Chesterfield Fire Kills 2 Elderly Sisters was originally published on ipowerrichmond.com