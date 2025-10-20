Brandy Puts Her Health First After Leaving Her Chicago Concert – Fans Understand

Source: Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Fans were left shocked – and concerned – after Brandy abruptly walked off stage during The Boy Is Mine Tour stop in Chicago. The highly anticipated show, which reunited Brandy and Monica after more than two decades, was only in its second weekend when the moment happened.

Videos from the night quickly spread online showing Brandy leaving mid-performance, telling the crowd, “Give me one second, y’all. I gotta get my…” before walking off and not returning. Monica finished the concert solo, gracefully closing the show as fans sang along to the duo’s R&B classics — though the audience didn’t get to hear the tour’s title track, “The Boy Is Mine.”

Brandy Drops a Message About Leaving Her Tour In Chicago, Prioritizes Her Health

The moment quickly made headlines. By the following day, Brandy broke her silence with an Instagram post explaining what happened. She revealed that she experienced dehydration and dizziness during the Chicago concert after “weeks of nonstop rehearsals.”

“I sincerely apologize for the abrupt end to last night’s performance,” Brandy wrote. “Everyone involved agreed that prioritizing my well-being was of the utmost importance.”

She thanked Monica for stepping up “with such grace and professionalism” and shared that she received medical attention right after leaving the stage. In her post, Brandy assured fans that she’s doing better and plans to continue the tour as scheduled, performing in Indianapolis the very next night.

Monica also shared the post in her stories, showing support for her co-concert songstress. While comments were cut off on Brandy’s post that didn’t stop fans from commenting under Monica’s recent post about the incident. They dropped words of encouragement and kudos to Monica.

“I hope @brandy is ok 😳…. Sending prayers … thank you for holding things down @monicadenise …. Even with the sudden change of events you both gave your all 🫶🏽👏🏽👏🏽❤️” wrote one fan. ” You have a great spirit, thanks for looking out for @brandy. Being an awesome human being is rare these days. Congrats in advance for the succesful tour!’ wrote another.

Fans who grew up with Brandy and Monica have been eager to relive the magic of their ‘90s classics. And while the Chicago moment was unexpected, one thing’s for sure: the love for both artists hasn’t gone anywhere.

Brandy Puts Her Health First After Leaving Her Chicago Concert – Fans Understand was originally published on hellobeautiful.com