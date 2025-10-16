Source: Randy Shropshire / Getty

From Indy to the Industry: Tiara Thomas’ Pen Game Is Legendary

Indianapolis has birthed plenty of talent, but few have shaped R&B and soul quite like Tiara Thomas.

The singer-songwriter has quietly become one of the most respected pens in the business—writing chart-topping hits, winning Grammys, and inspiring a new generation of creatives who dream big from the Midwest.

Born and raised right here in Indianapolis, Tiara started writing songs before she hit her teens.

She honed her craft at Lawrence North High School and later at Ball State University, blending soulful melodies with poetic, real-world storytelling.

What started in her bedroom guitar sessions would eventually reach the biggest stages in music.

Tiara’s come-up moment came with Wale’s hit “Bad.” She co-wrote, co-produced, and sang on the platinum single that dominated radio and introduced her voice to millions.

But that was just the beginning—behind the scenes, she was carving out a legacy as one of the sharpest songwriters in the game.

The Hits She Helped Create

Tiara’s writing credits read like an R&B honor roll:

“I Can’t Breathe” – H.E.R. (Grammy Winner for Song of the Year)

– H.E.R. (Grammy Winner for Song of the Year) “Fight for You” – H.E.R. (Judas and the Black Messiah | Oscar Winner for Best Original Song)

– H.E.R. (Judas and the Black Messiah | Oscar Winner for Best Original Song) “Slide” – H.E.R. feat. YG

– H.E.R. feat. YG “Avenue” – H.E.R.

– H.E.R. Collaborations with legends like Mary J. Blige, John Legend, and Bryson Tiller

Every song carries her signature mix of honesty, vulnerability, and soulful edge.

Tiara Thomas represents the best of Indy—creative, humble, and relentless.

She’s proof that talent from the 317 can reach every corner of the culture. From the mic to the notebook, she’s shown that you don’t have to be loud to make a lasting impact.

So next time you vibe to one of your favorite slow jams or soul records, check the credits—you might just see Tiara Thomas behind the magic.

From Indy to the Industry: Tiara Thomas’ Pen Game Is Legendary was originally published on wtlcfm.com