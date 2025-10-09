Listen Live
News

Ohio Woman Accused of Cutting Boyfriend’s Privates After Break-In

Police in Toledo accuse a woman of kicking in her boyfriend’s door and slicing his scrotum in a brutal attack.

Published on October 9, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Ohio Woman Assault
Source: Canva / Radio-One

Police in Toledo say one woman took “cutting ties” to a whole new level.

Law enforcement says Jeanita Hopings, 45, forced her way into her boyfriend’s home on October 7 by kicking down the front door. Once inside, officers claim she used an unknown instrument to cut his scrotum so deeply that one testicle was exposed.

The victim went to a hospital for emergency treatment. Meanwhile, a warrant has been issued for Hopings on charges of felonious assault and aggravated burglary. She has not yet been taken into custody nor entered a plea.

Hopings has no known felony history, but Lucas County court records show past traffic misdemeanor cases. The warrant affidavit describes the wound as severe and graphic. And that’s probably putting it mildly.

The victim reportedly came downstairs after hearing a disturbance and was immediately attacked. Authorities continue to search for Hopings, and community members are being asked to be on the lookout.

This incident is shocking, to say the least, due to its violent and outrageous nature. It’s likely safe to say that injuries involving genitals remain rare in official crime reporting.

Whether Hopings had a motive or prior conflict with the victim is not yet clear. Their relationship, text exchanges, or prior disputes may surface during the investigation.

This is a developing story.

Ohio Moves to Make Charlie Kirk Memorial Day Official

Ohio Minimum Wage Will Increase in 2026 Under New Proposal

12 Cities In Ohio With The Most Millionaires

Ohio Woman Accused of Cutting Boyfriend’s Privates After Break-In  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

More from 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
Trending
Entertainment

Tramell Tillman Makes Emmy History With Supporting Actor Win

Lifestyle

Share Your Voice at the Community Health & Wellness Expo

Local

LGP Qua to have two streets renamed in his honor

Politics

DL Hughley Gives a Public Apology and Endorsement of Kamala Harris at the DNC

Local

Philadelphia International Airport was ranked the worst large airport in North America

Entertainment

Walter Latham Looks Back at The Kings of Comedy, 25 Years Later

Entertainment

Backing Biden! D.L. Hughley Slams “Cowardly” George Clooney Op-Ed On ‘TMZ Live’

iOne Local Sales | The Classroom Hookup | 2025-09-10
Contests

Teachers Get The Essentials You Need: Enter The Classroom Hookup!

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close