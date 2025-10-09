Listen Live
Celebrating the Legacy of “Go Go Live at the Capital Centre

Celebrating the 38th anniversary of the iconic "Go Go Live at the Capital Centre," a landmark event in D.C. music history.

Published on October 9, 2025

Chuck Brown And The Soul Searcherst
Source: Michael Ochs Archives / Getty

Celebrating 38 Years of a Go-Go Landmark: “Go Go Live at the Capital Centre”

Thirty-eight years ago, something special happened in Landover, Maryland. In October 1987, the Capital Centre hosted “Go Go Live,” which forever marked the rise of Washington, D.C.’s homegrown sound. This sold-out concert drew over 24,000 fans. Notably, for the first time, an all-go-go lineup headlined the legendary arena.

Moreover, the event brought together go-go legends and local hip-hop stars. The lineup included big names like Chuck Brown & the Soul Searchers, Experience Unlimited (E.U.), Rare Essence, Little Benny & the Masters, and Junkyard Band. Each performer brought intense, percussion-heavy energy. As a result, the crowd enjoyed an electrifying night that showcased the best of the go-go movement.

Later, the concert was released on December 18, 1987, as a double-cassette and VHS tape. Due to these releases, the excitement and signature call-and-response spirit of go-go music reached music lovers everywhere. Over time, the album became essential for capturing the live go-go experience. It also helped spark new fans’ interest in the music.

Now, “Go Go Live at the Capital Centre” is more than just a recording. In fact, it is a treasured cultural artifact. The album honors a key moment in the life of a genre that energized an entire community. As we look back after 38 years, the record continues to show the remarkable power and lasting influence of D.C.’s official sound.

Watch the video below and relive this epic moment!

