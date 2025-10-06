Tina and Ike Turner’s Son, Ike Turner Jr., Passes Away at 67

Source: Bob Riha Jr / Getty

The Turner family is mourning another heartbreaking loss. Ike Turner Jr., the son of Tina Turner and Ike Turner, died on Saturday, October 4, at a hospital in Los Angeles. He was 67.

According to his cousin Jacqueline Bullock, Ike Jr.’s cause of death was kidney failure. She shared that his health had been in decline for several years, noting he suffered from severe heart problems and had a stroke just last month. “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of my cousin, Ike Turner Jr.,” Bullock said in a statement. “Junior was more than a cousin to me, but rather a brother, as we grew up in the same famed household together.”

Born into one of music’s most famous families, Ike Jr. inherited his parents’ passion for music from an early age. Bullock recalled that he tried his hand at nearly every instrument, initially drawn to drums. But under the guidance of his mother, Tina, he shifted his focus to keyboards. Over time, he became heavily involved in the family business, helping his father run the renowned Bolic Sound Studios.

His career would eventually earn him recognition in his own right. In 2007, Ike Jr. won a Grammy Award for Best Traditional Blues Album as a sound engineer on his father’s record Risin’ With The Blues. Beyond his technical skills, he was also known as a talented musician who remained deeply connected to the legacy of both Tina and Ike Turner.

Despite his achievements, Ike Jr. faced many of the same struggles as others in his family. His death follows those of his brothers: Craig, who died by suicide in 2018, and Ronnie, who passed away from colon cancer in 2022. His mother, Tina Turner, died in May 2023 after battling a long illness, while his father, Ike Turner Sr., died in 2007 from a cocaine overdose.

Tributes have already begun pouring in. Afida Turner, who was married to Ronnie Turner, shared a heartfelt message on Instagram alongside photos of Ike Jr. “Rest in peace Ike Jr.,” she wrote. “You were an amazing brother-in-law. I’m glad I spoke with you on the phone before you were gone. Love you. RIP.”

Bullock, too, highlighted his enduring contributions to music, saying the Turner family was grateful for the support and condolences during this difficult time.

Ike Turner Jr.’s life was marked by both triumphs and struggles, but his legacy in music remains a powerful reminder of his talent and the iconic family he came from.

