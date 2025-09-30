Listen Live
Entertainment

[LEAKED AUDIO] Cardi B Threatens To Beat Up Ice Spice, Disses Latto

Published on September 30, 2025

Cardi B
Source: (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage) / (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Leaked audio has Cardi B allegedly sending shots at Ice Spice. In the clip, Bardi says she’s “not Latto or Nicki” and threatens to get physical with Ice Spice.

An unreleased track titled “Pretty Privilege” recently leaked online, which some say appeared to take aim at Cardi B.

On the record, Ice Spice calls out a rival for being bold on social media but not in person, and her of copying styles and lyrics.

Spice continues by dismissing her competition as “dirt” and mocking industry advice that told her not to respond to the drama, turning the moment into a direct challenge.

Check out Cardi’s audio rant below.

On Twitter, Cardi wasted to time replying to the audio leak.

“I was ranting and hot at the moment but I f–k with Latto HEAVY!!” Cardi tweetd. “I respect everything about her including her team thats so sweet.. AND NOPE! I’m not too prideful to apologize to somebody I really respect so this my public apology and now ima privately buy her a bag.”

She also called for the full audio to be shared.

“But wait James… cuz I just know you didn’t only record the beginning of that conversation.. go ahead baby post the whole 11 minute convo when Ice Spice said she was in her feelings all because I said Sexyy deserved a BET Award and she had just won some iHeart award I wasn’t even thinking about.. POST IT ALL!!! You came to bang right???”

