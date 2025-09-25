NikeSKIMS: Everything We Know About The Activewear Collab

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Kim Kardashian and Nike just shook the activewear world with the launch of NikeSKIMS, a collaboration that merges the sports giant’s innovation with the SKIMS empire’s sleek, body-conscious design. Read everything we know about the collab inside.

The Drop

Dropping September 26, the NikeSKIMS collection promises to deliver what no other brand can: a whole new “system of dress” engineered for performance and style, from the gym to the streets.

The Look

According to Nike, the debut NikeSKIMS line spans seven collections and 58 silhouettes, which means more than 10,000 possible outfit combos. Think sculpting bras and leggings, mesh-inspired layers, sleek track styles, and buttery-soft fabrics. All the pieces are obsessively crafted to celebrate women’s bodies. The pieces come in neutral tones with matte, shine, and airy finishes, giving women a full wardrobe solution that’s functional, flattering, and versatile.

Who’s Involved

To bring the collection to life, NikeSKIMS tapped filmmaker Janicza Bravo and photographers Luis Alberto Rodriguez and Rob Woodcox to create Bodies at Work, a powerful campaign film and photoshoot. The visuals feature over 50 athletes, including icons like Serena Williams, Sha’Carri Richardson, Chloe Kim, and Jordan Chiles, alongside collegiate stars and, of course, Kim Kardashian herself.

The athletes are testaments to how the clothes move.

Chiles praised the line, saying, “The NikeSKIMS product is a game-changer. I love the quality, how it moves with me and supports me in all the right areas.”

Serena Williams co-signed, too, saying, “It feels like butter on your skin. I feel unstoppable when I’m training in it.”

Stand Out Collections

Among the standout drops: the Matte Collection, built with Nike’s sweat-wicking Dri-FIT technology for compression and support; the Shine Collection, designed for strength training with a subtle sheen; and the Airy Collection, featuring ultralight mesh for layering and comfort. Seasonal styles include vintage-inspired seamless knits, shiny nylon oversize pants, and sleek tricot track layers.

Kim herself framed it as more than clothes.

“NikeSKIMS’ Bodies at Work film celebrates every woman’s strength and power,” Kim shared. “Our mission is clear: to redefine women’s activewear without compromise.”

NikeSKIMS also reflects Nike’s broader push to expand its women’s business. Amy Montagne, Nike’s President, summed it up by sharing, “Together with SKIMS, we’re delivering what no other brand can — uncompromising product innovation that moves and celebrates women.”

With over 10,000 outfit combinations dropping in flagship stores in New York and Los Angeles and online at both nike.com and skims.com, this collab is set to redefine athleisure as we know it. Would you purchase? Comment your thoughts on the new collaboration below.

