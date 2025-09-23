Philadelphia International Airport was ranked the worst large airport in North America

Source: DANIEL SLIM / Getty

Philadelphia International Airport has been ranked the worst large airport in North America.

According to the annual J.D. Power airport satisfaction study, “J.D. Power finds that when airports create a genuine sense of location, overall satisfaction scores improve by an average of 190 points,” the report says.

The study highlighted that airports that invested in modernization, increased shopping and dining options, and local identity significantly improved traveler satisfaction.

The 2025 study is based on more than 30,000 surveys from travelers in the U.S. and Canada. The report ranks the best and worst airports in three categories: mega airports (33 million-plus passengers a year), large airports (10 million to 32.9 million passengers a year), and medium airports (4.5 million to 9.9 million passengers per year).

In the large airport category (with annual passenger traffic between 10 and 32.9 million), Philadelphia International Airport (PHL) ranked last, with only 570 points on a scale of 1,000.

Other terminals also received poor ratings were those in St. Louis, Washington Dulles, Honolulu, and Oakland.

