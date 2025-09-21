Lil’ Kim’s Mini-Me Royal Reign Works The NYFW Runway With Macy’s & Rookie Kids

Source: Jamie McCarthy / Getty

All eyes were on Royal Reign as she hit the runway at Macy’s Rookie Kids Runway on Broadway fashion show during New York Fashion Week (NYFW). The 11-year-old daughter of hip-hop icon Lil’ Kim stepped onto the stage with ease, proving that owning the spotlight clearly runs in the family.

Lil’ Kim’s Daughter Royal Reign Works The NYFW Catwalk

Royal Reign rocked a purple Jumpman dress paired with classic black-and-white Panda Dunks, giving her look a cool, sporty twist that felt fresh and age-appropriate. Her curls were styled half-up, half-down.

Kim, who sat proudly in the front row, cheered her daughter on as she owned her runway moment. Fans couldn’t get enough, with clips of Royal Reign walking and posing with her mother, the Queen Bee, quickly spreading online.

Love 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM? Get more! Join the 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Royal Reign is like our niece, growing up before our eyes. The young star looked comfortable, stylish, and in her element.

After the show, the mother-daughter duo hit the carpet together, flashing smiles and posing for photos. Royal Reign looked every bit the mini-me next to her legendary mom. Their matching sneaker looks and ponytail styles gave a sweet twinning moment that had the crowd talking.

Ciara & Russell Wilson Partner With Macy’s During NYFW To Empower Youth

The Rookie Kids runway also featured Ciara’s children, Future Zahir, Sienna, and Win, who showed off their own star quality. Ciara and her husband Russell proudly watched from the audience, later posing with their kids in a picture-perfect family moment.

Herald Square felt like the place to be, with Ciara hosting and a front row dripping with VIPs. Alongside Lil’ Kim, Ci Ci, and Russell were other stars we love like Adrienne Bailon, Busta Rhymes, Ice T, and Dascha Polanco. On stage, the kids held their own – serving fresh fits and reminding us that fashion trends start young.

Partnering with the Why Not You Foundation, Ciara and Russell brought their mission to empower youth front and center. It was a celebration of self-confidence and new opportunities, capped with the official launch of their 3Brand line at Macy’s Herald Square.

Lil’ Kim’s Mini-Me Royal Reign Works The NYFW Runway With Macy’s & Rookie Kids was originally published on hellobeautiful.com