Share Your Voice at the Community Health & Wellness Expo

Are you a wellness professional with a passion for helping others thrive? The upcoming Community Health & Wellness Expo: Wellness from A to Z is looking for dynamic speakers to share their expertise in physical, mental, and spiritual health. This is a unique opportunity to engage with the community, offer valuable insights, and connect with fellow professionals at one of the most anticipated health-focused events of the year.

Organizers are calling on individuals from all areas of wellness — whether you’re a fitness coach, therapist, nutritionist, mindfulness teacher, or spiritual guide — to join the conversation by serving on expert panels. These panels are designed to empower attendees with practical tools, fresh perspectives, and inspiring stories to support their personal health journeys.

If you’re interested in becoming a speaker, simply fill out the speaker submission form below.

