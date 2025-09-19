Source: R1 / R1

Kevin Ross: Carrying R&B Forward with Intention

Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter, and producer Kevin Ross continues to shape the future of R&B. In conversation with ASHMAC, Ross opens up about his new album Love Uptempo: Max, the current state of the genre, fatherhood, and what it means to truly own your craft.

The album’s standout single, Love In The Middle, became a cultural marker for R&B’s staying power. It held the #1 spot on Billboard’s Adult R&B Airplay chart for three consecutive weeks, returned again, and ultimately spent a total of four weeks at the top. Its success underscores Ross’ rare ability to create music that resonates across generations while honoring R&B’s roots.

For Ross, crafting timeless records is not accidental but deeply intentional. He speaks candidly about legacy, the responsibility of artists to define their success on their own terms, and how authenticity remains central to his work. Now on tour, he’s sharing that vision with audiences nationwide while preparing to join the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage in 2025.

More than just another artist on the charts, Kevin Ross represents where R&B is headed: grounded in tradition, but unapologetically evolving.

