Monica Sets the Dress Code for The Boy Is Mine Tour

Monica Denise just gave fans their official fashion inspo for The Boy Is Mine Tour — and it’s all about power moves.

In a recent Instagram post, Monica stunned in a tailored suit and told fans exactly how she wants the crowd to show up:

“Women in Suits Represent STRENGTH • POWER & UNITY…

If these images are inspiring to you, be sure to dress accordingly during THE BOY IS MINE TOUR…

There is No Boy, Just Bosses 😉 @brandy”

The post quickly set social media buzzing, as fans praised Monica’s message of unity and empowerment ahead of the much-anticipated tour with Brandy.

Instead of rivalry, Monica and Brandy are using this moment to celebrate collaboration, confidence, and women taking up space.

The Boy Is Mine Tour is already one of the most talked-about R&B events of 2025, bringing two legendary voices together on one stage.

Now, with Monica encouraging fans to suit up, expect arenas to be filled with a sea of boss energy — turning the concerts into more than just shows, but statements.

