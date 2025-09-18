Not Your Average DJ: Uncle Waffles Dominated NYC [RECAP]

Shamaal

It’s long been believed that behind every great touring musician is an equally great DJ making sure the sound is on point and the crowd is vibing during intermission. However, what happens when the DJ is the actual star of the show? We found out the answer to that question recently thanks to the incomparably talented DJ Uncle Waffles.

At just 25 years old and hailing from South Africa, the critically-acclaimed “Princess of Amapiano” is a certified connoisseur when it comes to the genre that fuses American jazz and house music with the Johannesburg-bred sound of kwaito. She doesn’t sing and has yet to show off her rap skills, if any, but that doesn’t stop her from dominating any stage she steps on with the energy of your favorite artists — some could even learn a few things!

Her current headlining tour touched down in New York City this past weekend (September 14) for a scenic waterfront set on the rooftop of Pier 17. Before rocking the stage just before sunset, a crowd of hundreds were treated to a lineup of amazing DJs in their own right including fellow Afrobeats baddie DJ AK, the celebrity-renowned Jae Murphy and a quick closing set from Travis Scott’s main man Chase B. Each brought their own mixes that never felt repetitive or competitive. It drives to the point of disc jockeys both stateside and internationally coming together for the greater good of music and to merge ideas in the same way Amapiano was created in the first place.

Uncle Waffles, a high school nickname that simply stuck as she told Billboard earlier this year at Coachella, has been on a steady ascension since the 2022 release of her debut EP, Red Dragon. It proved to be a hit from jump, with standout single “Tanzania” featuring South Africa’s own Sino Msolo and Boibizza going number 1 on the The Official South African Charts while also achieving 7× Platinum RISA certification. She followed that success a year later on the posse cut, “Yahyuppiyah,” alongside Tony Duardo, Justin99, Pcee, EeQue and Chley. It went on to receive 7× Platinum RISA certification and helped propel her 2023 EP, Asylum, to Gold status. That same year Waffles released her Solace EP, producing the top 3 hit “Peacock (Revisit),” and in 2024 went top 10 again in South Africa with “Wadibusa” while also dropping her 4 Da Ho’s EP. She’s currently enjoying the love shown towards “Zenzele” featuring Royal MusiQ, Uncool MC, CowBoii and Xduppy.

Not bad for a mixmaster who taught herself how to DJ during the pandemic!

Take a look below at a few snaps from NYC’s stop on The Uncle Waffles Tour, and click here to start streaming The Princess of Amapiano:

