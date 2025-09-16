Listen Live
Entertainment

Cam’ron Kicks Adrien Broner Off "It Is What It Is" Pod Mid-Interview

Cam’ron Kicks Adrien Broner Off “It Is What It Is” Pod Mid-Interview

Published on September 16, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Source: Getty Images

Adrien Broner barely made it through fifteen minutes of his It Is What It Is appearance before Cam’ron showed him the door.

The former champ came on the show Tuesday to talk boxing, namely Terence Crawford vs. Canelo Alvarez, but instead… He spent most of his time making inappropriate comments toward moderator Treasure “Stat Baby” Wilson and football analyst Arabia Tillery.

RELATED: Adrien Broner Named In Big U Complaint, Stole $6.5M From NBA Players Using Rigged Dice

From the jump, Broner told Wilson she looked “good in person” and doubled down with more awkward lines, comparing her to Coco Jones and even asking her weight. Wilson is seen trying to casually and professionally brush it off, but Cam wasn’t having it.

When the boxer kept whispering Wilson’s nickname and wouldn’t let up, Cam stopped the interview right there.

“Alright, hey, we’re gonna have to ask you to go, my n***a,” Cam told Broner before handing him cash for his time. “I don’t have no problems with you, but you can’t violate, bro. I told you that.” Broner tried to apologize, but Cam held firm and had him escorted out.

The moment quickly spread like fire across social media with fans praising Cam for protecting his co-host and the integrity of the pod. Cam later hopped on Instagram to call Broner “outta pocket,” making it clear his set isn’t the place for that kind of behavior.

This isn’t the only drama Cam’s been in lately… He’s also been trading shots with Dame Dash online after Dame made jokes about his work with 50 Cent on a Paid in Full revival.

Watch the episode here:


Cam’ron Kicks Adrien Broner Off “It Is What It Is” Pod Mid-Interview  was originally published on wiznation.com

More from 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
Trending
Entertainment

Gary’s Tea: Sharon Stone Says She Once Went on a Date with Nelly

Politics

DL Hughley Gives a Public Apology and Endorsement of Kamala Harris at the DNC

Local

PA Gov. Josh Shapiro says Philadelphia Prepared for Trump to Send Nat’l Guard

News

‘Christian’ Nationalist Pastor Urges White Parents To Keep Their Kids Away From Black People. Let’s Talk About It

Style & Fashion

Tracee Ellis Ross Just Made Oversized Transitional Dressing Look Flawless In NYC

Local

Jason Kelce says he should’ve played in the NFL Drunk

Tamar Braxton Ms. E HelloBeautiful Cover
Entertainment

Tamar Braxton Reveals Near-Death Experience

Local

‘Bald Baby’ JD Vance Meme turns into Fishtown Mural

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close