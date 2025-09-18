Teachers Get The Essentials You Need: Enter The Classroom Hookup!

Listen Live
Published on September 18, 2025

Teachers — we see you, and we want to help! Kiss Richmond is giving back with The Classroom Hookup, providing much-needed school supply essentials to support educators like you. It’s simple: just head to our website and enter your information for a chance to win. Five lucky teachers will be selected to get the ultimate classroom supply boost! Don’t miss your shot to get hooked up with everything you need to start the school year strong.

