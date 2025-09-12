Paul George Lists the Best Cheesesteaks in Philadelphia
Sixers Paul George featured on the live stream of popular content creator iShow Speed and was asked about his favorite signature eateries in the city.
RELATED: Your Favorite Celebrity’s Favorite Place to get a Philly Cheesesteak
George takes Speed to Jim’s for some ‘good a** cheesesteaks’, and on the way, George gives his lists of credible sandwich makers
“If you don’t remember the name, it ain’t worth having” George said to Speed, fumbling to recollect where he had his Philadelphia cheesesteak from.
“I had to learn the hard way, You in Philly… Pat’s is cool, but you gotta have some quality.” George added.
“Gotta have some variety, that got some sleepers out here… Ishkabibble’s, Geno’s, Shout out my man’s Johnny (Johnny’s Pizzeria)”.
Paul George Lists the Best Cheesesteaks in Philadelphia was originally published on rnbphilly.com
