



Source: GOUPI CHRISTIAN/robertharding / Getty

Emotional support animals are a common sight out in public and usually accepted at many establishments, but a Pennsylvania man’s reptilian companion caught some Walmart shoppers off guard.

Wesley Silva got his pet alligator, Jinseioshi, four years ago as a gift from a neighbor. When the neighbor wasn’t able to take car of Jinseioshi, Silva jumped at the opportunity.

“I didn’t think I would actually own an alligator, ever,” Silva told WPXI. “It’s been really kind of incredible.”

Silva says Jinseioshi is registered as an emotional support animal. He has taken his sweater-wearing alligator all over the place, including restaurants, and says that she always receives a warm welcome.

That changed two weeks ago, when shoppers at a West Brownsville Walmart reached out to WPXI about an alligator in the store with its owner.

“It’s been very positive, and I was really taken aback by that,” Silva said.

Sources recovered a statement from Walmart, saying it welcomes services animals, but alligators were not allowed.

“The safety of our customers and associates is our highest priority,” the statement said. “We welcome service animals in our stores, but it is unacceptable to expose members of the public to potential danger. Accordingly, alligators are not permitted on our premises.”

Silva said while he disagrees with Walmart’s decision, he will continue to take Jinseioshi out and about.

“I’ll just go with the flow,” he said.

READ MORE:

RELATED: Dawg Mentality: Eagles Cover Adoption Fees to Help Pets Find Homes

RELATED: Doggy Style: These Stars Are Obsessed With Their Pets

RELATED: IRS to Allow Tax Deductions on Pets in 2025

Walmart bans Pennsylvania man’s emotional support alligator was originally published on rnbphilly.com