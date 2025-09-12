Listen Live
Walmart bans Pennsylvania man's emotional support alligator

Published on September 12, 2025

Juvenile alligator, Gator Country Wildlife Adventure Park, Beaumont, Texas, United States of America
Source: GOUPI CHRISTIAN/robertharding / Getty

Emotional support animals are a common sight out in public and usually accepted at many establishments, but a Pennsylvania man’s reptilian companion caught some Walmart shoppers off guard.

Wesley Silva got his pet alligator, Jinseioshi, four years ago as a gift from a neighbor. When the neighbor wasn’t able to take car of Jinseioshi, Silva jumped at the opportunity.

“I didn’t think I would actually own an alligator, ever,” Silva told WPXI. “It’s been really kind of incredible.”

Silva says Jinseioshi is registered as an emotional support animal. He has taken his sweater-wearing alligator all over the place, including restaurants, and says that she always receives a warm welcome.

That changed two weeks ago, when shoppers at a West Brownsville Walmart reached out to WPXI about an alligator in the store with its owner.

“It’s been very positive, and I was really taken aback by that,” Silva said.

Sources recovered a statement from Walmart, saying it welcomes services animals, but alligators were not allowed.

“The safety of our customers and associates is our highest priority,” the statement said. “We welcome service animals in our stores, but it is unacceptable to expose members of the public to potential danger. Accordingly, alligators are not permitted on our premises.”

Silva said while he disagrees with Walmart’s decision, he will continue to take Jinseioshi out and about.

“I’ll just go with the flow,” he said.

