Listen Live
Crime

FBI Searching For Person Of Interest In Charlie Kirk Killing

The FBI has released photos of a person of interest in the shooting and killing of political activist, Charlie Kirk, at a public speaking event held at Utah Valley University.

Published on September 11, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The FBI has released photos of a person of interest in the shooting and killing of political activist, Charlie Kirk, at a public speaking event held at Utah Valley University. They are seeking help from the public in an effort to arrest the person resposible.

See full story here

More from 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
Trending
45 Items
Entertainment

Rickey Smiley Excites Indy With Grits & Grooves Brunch And Karaoke Live (RECAP)

Entertainment

Gary’s Tea: Sharon Stone Says She Once Went on a Date with Nelly

News

Biographer Claims Trump Said Prominent Black Women Who Oppose Him Are All The Same ‘Fat Black Women’

Entertainment

Walter Latham Looks Back at The Kings of Comedy, 25 Years Later

Lifestyle

Fat Women Don’t Need Permission To Refuse Coffee Dates

Pop Culture

‘Love Island’ Stars Chelley And Olandria Dish On Being Labeled ‘Mean Girls’ And Bonding Over Braids

Deion Sanders Covers TIME
Sports

Deion Sanders Addresses His Son Shilo Being Cut From The Tampa Bay

27 Items
Style & Fashion

The Best and Worst Celebrity Fashion from the 2025 MTV VMAs

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close