Man charged for vandalism of Museum of American Jewish History

Man turns himself in after vandalisms at Museum of American Jewish History in Philly

Published on September 10, 2025

ISRAEL-ANNIVERSARY-70TH-DECLARATION-MUSEUM
Source: JACK GUEZ / Getty

A suspect turned himself into police in connection to recent vandalism incidents at the Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History in Philadelphia, according to officials.

On Aug. 18, security cameras allegedly captured a person spray-painting the museum’s walls and outside areas with red paint around 4:43 a.m., police said.

Then, in a second report to police by the museum’s manager, a person had allegedly spray painted more sections of the museum’s outside areas on Aug. 25.

“Appallingly, vandalizing Jewish institutions has become a daily occurrence in America. The ADL reported over 9000 cases just this past year,” a spokesperson for the museum wrote back in August. “Unfortunately, the Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History has become part of that statistic. We will not be deterred from continuing to fulfill our mission.”

On Monday, Sept. 8, Leroy Hayes, 33, of Woodbury, New Jersey, surrendered to police in connection to the vandalism, investigators said.

Hayes is charged with ethnic intimidation, criminal mischief and possession of an instrument of crime. Online court records don’t list the name of an attorney who could speak on Hayes’ behalf.

This story was sourced from NBC10 Philadelphia

Man turns himself in after vandalisms at Museum of American Jewish History in Philly  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

