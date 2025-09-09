Listen Live
News

LAPD finds body inside impounded Tesla registered to singer D4vd,

Published on September 9, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

2025 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 1
Source: Arturo Holmes / Getty

Los Angeles police are investigating a body that was found inside a motor vehicle that belongs to an on the rise artist.

Officers responded to the 1000 block of N. Mansfield Avenue shortly before 12:30 p.m. Monday to a report of a foul odor coming from an impounded vehicle, according to LAPD.

 Sources say police found Tesla at a tow yard in Hollywood, and Eyewitness News has learned the vehicle is registered to singer D4vd.

Police say the impounded car had been at the property for a couple of days, and that the body had been placed inside a bag. There’s no immediate information about the identity of the person found inside the Tesla.

D4vd is scheduled to perform in Minneapolis on Tuesday as part of his “Withered” world tour that began last month. The tour stops in Los Angeles on Sept. 20. He released his second studio album “WITHERED” earlier this year.

Reps for the musician have not yet released a comment on the incident.

LAPD finds body inside impounded Tesla registered to singer D4vd,  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

More from 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
Trending
45 Items
Entertainment

Rickey Smiley Excites Indy With Grits & Grooves Brunch And Karaoke Live (RECAP)

Pop Culture

‘Love Island’ Stars Chelley And Olandria Dish On Being Labeled ‘Mean Girls’ And Bonding Over Braids

News

Biographer Claims Trump Said Prominent Black Women Who Oppose Him Are All The Same ‘Fat Black Women’

Police Tape
National

At Least 2 Children Killed, 17 Injured In Church Shooting

Lifestyle

Fat Women Don’t Need Permission To Refuse Coffee Dates

Entertainment

Walter Latham Looks Back at The Kings of Comedy, 25 Years Later

Entertainment

Gary’s Tea: Sharon Stone Says She Once Went on a Date with Nelly

Deion Sanders Covers TIME
Sports

Deion Sanders Addresses His Son Shilo Being Cut From The Tampa Bay

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close