Hacked Up Body Found In Tesla Linked To Singer D4vd
Singer and rising star D4vd has become involved in serious investigation as a hacked up body was found in the trunk of a Tesla that was registered in his name. D4vd is currently on tour and has not made any comments as this is an ongoing case with no current arrests associated yet.
