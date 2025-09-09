Listen Live
Crime

Hacked Up Body Found In Tesla Linked To Singer D4vd

Published on September 9, 2025

Singer and rising star D4vd has become involved in serious investigation as a hacked up body was found in the trunk of a Tesla that was registered in his name. D4vd is currently on tour and has not made any comments as this is an ongoing case with no current arrests associated yet.

