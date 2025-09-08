Barack Obama Wins Third Emmy for Narrating Netflix’s Our Oceans

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Barack Obama can now proudly call himself a three-time Emmy winner. The 64-year-old former president took home the prize for Outstanding Narrator during the 76th Creative Arts Emmy Awards on September 7 for his work on Netflix’s ambitious series Our Oceans.

Although Obama was not in Los Angeles for the ceremony, comedian Jordan Klepper accepted the award on his behalf. The recognition puts Obama in the company of some of the most celebrated voices in entertainment. This year’s category also included nominations for Sir David Attenborough (Planet Earth: Asia), Idris Elba (Erased: WW2’s Heroes of Color), Tom Hanks (The Americas), and Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Octopus!).

Our Oceans takes viewers on a journey across all five of Earth’s oceans, combining breathtaking visuals with cutting-edge underwater filming technology. Obama lent his voice to episodes covering the Pacific, Atlantic, Indian, Southern, and Arctic Oceans. His narration guided audiences through the migration of Pacific humpback whales, the struggles of walruses adapting to climate change in the Arctic, and the unique ecosystems thriving beneath the Indian Ocean. It was the episode dedicated to the Indian Ocean, however, that helped secure his latest Emmy nod.

The project comes from the same filmmaking team behind Our Great National Parks, which won Obama his first Emmy in 2022. He earned his second the following year for Working: What We Do All Day, another Netflix series that explored the lives of everyday workers across America. With this third win, Obama has quickly become one of the most consistent winners in the narration category.

The competition was steep. Attenborough, now in his 90s, continues to earn recognition for his unparalleled nature storytelling, most recently with Planet Earth: Asia. Filmed over four years, the series covers everything from Siberian ice fields to the coral seas of Borneo, showcasing Asia’s remarkable biodiversity. Speaking to National Geographic earlier this year, Attenborough admitted he has no plans to stop working. “People I like working with keep asking me to,” he said.

For Obama, his Emmy wins highlight a post-presidency chapter defined not only by political commentary but also by storytelling. Through these documentary projects, he has used his voice to shine a light on nature, conservation, and the shared experiences that connect humanity. With Our Oceans now earning him another accolade, it seems clear that Obama’s impact as a narrator is becoming nearly as influential as his time in public office.

