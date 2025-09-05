Jalen Carter Apologies for Ejection in Season Opener

Source: Kevin Sabitus / Getty

The Eagles opened the season without their best defensive stopper, as Jalen Carter was ejected before the game even started.

After the opening kickoff against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, a flag was thrown by the officials and Eagles star lineman Jalen Carter was ejected for unsportsmanlike conduct – just six seconds into the new season.

TV cameras showed Carter appearing to spit at Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. However, boos reigned down from everyone in attendance at Lincoln Financial Field, when a replay showed Cowboy Prescott spitting in the direction of Carter before the All-Pro had gotten in the quarterback’s face.

Carter later apologized for his actions, saying he made a “mistake.”

Love 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM? Get more! Join the 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

“I feel bad for just my teammates and fans out here,” the 24-year-old said. “I’m doing it for them. Doing it for my family also but fans, they show the most love. … It won’t happen again. I’ve already made that promise.”

Prescott told reported his point of view of the incident, claiming he was trying to “mess” with one of his offensive linemen and felt the “need” to spit, which riled Carter up.

“He asked or goes: ‘Are you trying to spit on me?'” Prescott told reporters. “At that point, I felt like he was insulting me. I wouldn’t spit on somebody and I’m damn sure not trying to spit on you, we’re trying to play a game and I’m wondering why you’re trying to mess with the rookie (Tyler Booker).

“I step through and say the words: ‘Why the hell – excuse me probably even more colorful – but why would I spit on you for?’ He just spit on me in that moment, and it was more of a surprise than anything.”

It didn’t stop the Eagles beginning their title defense with a victory, beating the Cowboys 24-20.



Jalen Carter Apologies for Ejection in Season Opener was originally published on rnbphilly.com