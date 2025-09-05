The Kelce Brother’s Beer Company is now Worth $200 Million

Source: Eakin Howard / Getty

The Kelce Brothers are rolling in bank from booze! A light-beer company invested by football stars Travis and Jason Kelce claimed a roughly $200 million valuation in its first institutional round of fundraising, according to people familiar with the company, bucking recent concerns about beer’s popularity.⁠

In the deal, Garage Beer, which sells a classic light beer and a lime beer, will get funding from the consumer-focused private-equity investor Durational Capital Management.⁠

Garage Beer is on track to notch revenue of between $60 million and $70 million this year, according to Chief Executive Andy Sauer, up from less than $20 million in 2024.⁠

Sauer said the company focuses on connecting with its consumers. He said Garage Beer makes it a priority to respond to every social-media message and interact with consumers through billboards and events. The brand has a large following among younger legal-age drinkers, including millennials and Gen Z.⁠

That is helped by the Kelce brothers, who have catapulted from football players to media stars. The brothers are investors and the faces of the Garage Beer brand. They have taken a hands-on approach to shaping product launches, advertising and the future of the business. Sauer said he received a call on Labor Day from Jason Kelce, who wanted to strategize about different aspects of the brand.⁠

“It’s pretty emblematic on how they both operate,” Sauer said. “It’s an always-on relationship. It’s two people with the same vision and belief in beer, jumping into it.”⁠

