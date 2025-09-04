Listen Live
Local

Judge orders restoration of all SEPTA services, allows fare increase

Judge orders restoration of all SEPTA services, allows fare increases

Published on September 4, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Philadelphia Transit Unions Go On Strike
Source: William Thomas Cain / Getty

A judge ruled Thursday that SEPTA must restore all services that were cut last month, and halt any plans for new cuts.

However, the judge is allowing SEPTA to move ahead with fare increases.

It’s not yet known how long it will take for SEPTA to restore its services.

That decision stems from a lawsuit filed against SEPTA.

It argued that the cuts SEPTA implemented were not equitable and put low-income riders and minorities at a disadvantage.

Meanwhile, talks continue in Harrisburg to find a permanent funding solution for SEPTA’s $213 million budget deficit.

This article was sourced from 6abc.com

Judge orders restoration of all SEPTA services, allows fare increases  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

More from 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
Trending
Entertainment

Backing Biden! D.L. Hughley Slams “Cowardly” George Clooney Op-Ed On ‘TMZ Live’

Entertainment

Walter Latham Looks Back at The Kings of Comedy, 25 Years Later

News

Patrick Braxton Elected First Black Mayor Of Newbern

Politics

DL Hughley Gives a Public Apology and Endorsement of Kamala Harris at the DNC

Entertainment

Gary’s Tea: Sharon Stone Says She Once Went on a Date with Nelly

Local

‘Bald Baby’ JD Vance Meme turns into Fishtown Mural

Style & Fashion

Tracee Ellis Ross Just Made Oversized Transitional Dressing Look Flawless In NYC

8 Items
Style & Fashion

Red Carpet Rundown: Serayah Makes Her First Post-Baby Red Carpet Appearance At The Stellar Awards & Slays

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close