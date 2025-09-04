Judge orders restoration of all SEPTA services, allows fare increase
Judge orders restoration of all SEPTA services, allows fare increases
A judge ruled Thursday that SEPTA must restore all services that were cut last month, and halt any plans for new cuts.
However, the judge is allowing SEPTA to move ahead with fare increases.
It’s not yet known how long it will take for SEPTA to restore its services.
That decision stems from a lawsuit filed against SEPTA.
It argued that the cuts SEPTA implemented were not equitable and put low-income riders and minorities at a disadvantage.
Meanwhile, talks continue in Harrisburg to find a permanent funding solution for SEPTA’s $213 million budget deficit.
This article was sourced from 6abc.com
Judge orders restoration of all SEPTA services, allows fare increases was originally published on rnbphilly.com
