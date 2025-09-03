The Mack is Back: Beanie Sigel uses AI to restore voice on new project

Beanie Sigel uses AI to restore voice on new project
The Broad Street bully is back in the booth sounding like ‘The Truth’ we have known him to sound like all along.
Beanie Siegel released a social media snippet of new music set to release in the coming months. Nostalgia sets in, as you can hear the rasp, grit, and hunger back in the voice of the Philadelphia born rapper.
How did Beanie Sigel lose his voice?
Beanie Sigel lost his iconic voice due to complications following a serious incident. After being shot in the back, he suffered a collapsed lung and had to undergo surgery, during which a piece of his lung was removed. Additionally, while waking up from a coma, he reportedly damaged his vocal cords by pulling out a breathing tube.
Sigel allegedly has a new project on the way with Jadakiss titled ‘Kiss the Mack’. As Freeway broke the news in a later deleted Instagram story, Jadakiss confirmed the project is in the works saying “That’s how you gonna break the news?”
Check out D. Jones , Jadakiss, Beanie Sigel & K Gibbs – Motion Picture music video below!
