Listen Live
Entertainment

Rio Da Yung OG Falls Asleep During Live Performance [VIDEO]

Published on September 2, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Silhouettes of the audience on the night concert
Source: Slavica / Getty

Rio Da Yung OG is trending after multiple videos surface the internet of his live ‘performance’.

The Michigan rapper was videotaped by dozens of his fans as he was visibly sleep during his performance.

RELATED: Birdman Falls Asleep on Stage : BG and Turk Set the Record Straight

https://www.instagram.com/p/DOE-Lm9j72A/

Fans of Rio Da Yung OG came to the comments to defend their favorite artists, saying that Rio’s meteoric rise has taken away from his sleep, as he has been attending tons of shows and releasing new music regularly since he’s been released from prison,

“Dawg been running a bag up since he been outta jail he probably ain’t had a whole nights sleep since he been out.” itsbigusher commented.

Other social media users seen the video and found Rio being his true authentic self.

Related Stories

“Yall go to see a rapper who raps bout dope nd surprised when he off 70mg of OXY mid performance” parkbabyaj mentioned.

The jokesters of the community were able to make light of the situation, insinuating that Rio will be incorporating his latest performance slump into his next song.

“They snatch me up & asked me questions but I ain’t say a peep, drunk 15 pints & went on stage I almost fell asleep” justdiewinners wrote

“Next song lyrics he finna drop😂 “ I’m booked at every show till death knock the life out me ,drank so much damn lean before the show it knocked the sleep out me, ima kinda different ,hmu if you got pints I ain’t gotta limit” rudeboi_ab wrote.

Rio Da Yung OG has yet to respond to the viral video of his performance.

READ MORE:

RELATED: Alcohol and Sleep: Why That Nightcap Might Be Doing More Harm Than Good

RELATED: Sleep Don’t Come Easy: 10 Foods To Help You Sleep Better

RELATED: How to Adjust to Clocks Springing Forward

Rio Da Yung OG Falls Asleep During Live Performance [VIDEO]  was originally published on wrnbhd2.com

More from 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
Trending
Politics

DL Hughley Gives a Public Apology and Endorsement of Kamala Harris at the DNC

Entertainment

Backing Biden! D.L. Hughley Slams “Cowardly” George Clooney Op-Ed On ‘TMZ Live’

Local

‘Bald Baby’ JD Vance Meme turns into Fishtown Mural

Entertainment

Walter Latham Looks Back at The Kings of Comedy, 25 Years Later

Entertainment

Gary’s Tea: Sharon Stone Says She Once Went on a Date with Nelly

Style & Fashion

Tracee Ellis Ross Just Made Oversized Transitional Dressing Look Flawless In NYC

8 Items
Style & Fashion

Red Carpet Rundown: Serayah Makes Her First Post-Baby Red Carpet Appearance At The Stellar Awards & Slays

News

Patrick Braxton Elected First Black Mayor Of Newbern

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close