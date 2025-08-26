‘Long Hots & Sharp Provolone’ wins Herr’s ‘Flavored by Philly’ contest

Source: ginan perdana / Getty

Herr’s announced the winner of their annual “Flavored by Philly: Crunch Off,”, a contest where fans of the Chester County based brand vote on one of three limited-edition potato chip flavors that showcase a taste of the city.

This year’s contest featured three flavors that had won past competitions: Long Hots & Sharp Provolone, which won back in 2022, the Corropolese, which won voters’ hearts in 2023, and last year’s winner, the Special Hot Stromboli

The ‘Long Hots & Sharp Provolone’ flavor was selected as the winner of the Herr’s ‘Flavored by Philly’ contest; earning a total of199,008 votes, in a contest that saw a 654% increase in participation compared to last year’s competition.

Herr’s describes the winning flavor as a potato chip with “bold roaster pepper flavor, sharp provolone undertones, and a gradually building mild spice.”

As the winner of the 2025 contest, “Long Hots & Sharp Provolone” will join the company’s everyday product lineup.

“We’re always looking for ways to celebrate the incredible flavors of our region, and Long Hots & Sharp Provolone Potato Chips truly captures the bold, unique spirit of Philadelphia,” Ed Herr, Executive Chair of Herr Foods Inc, said. “The outpouring of support from our fans this year was unparalleled, and we’re proud to make this winning flavor part of our everyday lineup.”

“Long Hots & Sharp Provolone” is expected to hit shelves starting in January 2026 and will be featured in stores for the entire year.

