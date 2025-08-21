Bucks County Man Guilty of Stalking 14-year-old Influencer in Florida

Source: Sergii Kozii / Getty

A Bucks County man has been sentenced after authorities say he traveled to Florida to stalk a 14-year-old social media influencer, according to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

Jarred Easter, 29, of Trevose, was arrested Monday after investigators tracked him to a hotel in nearby Okaloosa County.

Authorities say Easter developed a “delusional online fixation” with the teen and spent three months sending disturbing emails, nude photos, and obsessive messages to her. Sources report that the communication was one-sided and based on images the teen had publicly posted.

Easter allegedly tracked the teen’s location through her online presence and confronted her father in the driveway of their Florida home.

“This was a sick-minded individual who convinced himself he had a relationship with a child,” said Walton County Sheriff Michael Adkinson.

Easter was ordered by the court to wear a GPS monitor, have no contact with minors, and no access to the internet.

His bond was set at $250,000. He remains in custody as of Wednesday.

Authorities are urging parents of children with large social media followings to take proactive steps to protect their online safety.

“Parents have to be aware and be cognizant of what their children are posting online,” said Major Dustin Cosson with the Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

Police are working to determine if there may be other victims.

“You don’t just magically wake up one day and travel 1,000 miles to meet a juvenile, meet a child, so there obviously is that potential of something that has happened elsewhere,” added Cosson.

