‘Xfinity Live!’ to be renamed ‘Stateside Live!’ for Philly-born vodka brand

South Philly’s premier sports bar is set to be renamed to support a Philly-born vodka brand

Thanks to a new partnership with Stateside Brands,, ‘Xfinity Live!’ will be renamed ‘Stateside Live!’, to honor the craft distillery that grew from roots in the city’s Kensington neighborhood.

In a statement on the name change, Matt Quigley, President and Co-Founder of Stateside Brands said the company negotiated for the naming rights as a nod to its Philly roots and its embracement of the city’s passionate sports scene.

“If you really look at the epicenter of our growth, it is rooted in Philadelphia, but particularly Philly sports,” said Quigley said in a statement. “We built our following one sporting event at a time, over a decade of tailgates and supporting our teams. This naming rights partnership is a full-circle crowning moment, and we look forward to many more years of building upon the excitement and privilege it is to be a fan in Philadelphia.”

The brand, which was launched in 2015, has steadily grown to offer, what the company noted in a statement, one of the state’s top selling spirits. And, along with a brand of vodka, the company also produces popular Surfside iced teas and lemonades.

“Stateside is a quality brand with a deep connection to Philadelphia and a strong understanding of the market,” said Tony Monaco, VP of Operations for Live! Hospitality & Entertainment in a statement. “As we look to the future of Stateside Live! and completing our expansion, we couldn’t be more excited to bring this unique and homegrown naming rights partnership to the city and continue delivering a world-class hospitality and entertainment experience for our millions of guests each year.”

The entire expansion of ‘Stateside Live!’, is expected to be completed in 2026.

