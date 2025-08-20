FBI Releases First Ever "HOUSTON MOST WANTED" List
FBI Releases First Ever “HOUSTON MOST WANTED” List
Heads up, H-Town! Earlier this month, the FBI launched its first Houston’s Most Wanted List! It’s not just a bunch of mugshots: This is a serious move to tackle the violent crime in our city. Basically, they’re putting a spotlight and offering a cash reward for the ones wanted for major crimes.
This isn’t just a Houston thing, either. It’s part of the FBI’s bigger “Summer Heat” campaign, a national push to crack down on violent crime as the weather heats up. They’re teaming up with everyone from the Houston Police Department to the U.S. Marshals, creating a united front to get these dangerous individuals off our streets.
And guess what? It’s already working. Hours after the list dropped, one guy wanted for bank robbery was caught thanks to a tip from the public.
This summer’s featured fugitives and respective rewards are:
Christian Xavier Rucker – Murder in Aid of Racketeering – $50,000 (increased reward and previously featured by FBI Houston)
Elvio Emilio Mancebo – Murder and Unlawful Flight to Avoid Prosecution – $10,000 reward
Rafael Antonio Hernandez – Murder—$5,000 reward
Glen Holmes – Murder – $5,000 reward
Luis Argueta – Murder – $5,000 reward
Hector Manuel Birriel Carrasquillo – Murder – $5,000 reward
Jamale N. Jones – Aggravated Robbery – $5,000 reward
Anthony K. Johnson – Aggravated Robbery – $5,000 reward
Jose De La Cruz Borjas Machado – Aggravated Robbery – $5,000 reward
Gerrode Terrel Smith – Bank Robbery – $5,000 reward
If you know something about one of these fugitives, the FBI wants to hear from you. They’re offering rewards ranging from $5,000 to $50,000 for information that leads to an arrest. Don’t be a hero and confront these guys, but do the smart thing and call the FBI Houston field office or hit up Crime Stoppers. You can stay anonymous. Let’s be real, you could literally be saving lives by doing the right thing.
This isn’t just about law enforcement; it’s about us, the Houston community, making our city safer. So keep an eye out, spread the word, and let’s help the FBI bring these violent criminals to justice.
FBI Releases First Ever “HOUSTON MOST WANTED” List was originally published on theboxhouston.com
-
D.L. Hughley Calls Mo’Nique’s ‘Club Shay Shay’ Interview “Lies”
-
Backing Biden! D.L. Hughley Slams “Cowardly” George Clooney Op-Ed On ‘TMZ Live’
-
DL Hughley Gives a Public Apology and Endorsement of Kamala Harris at the DNC
-
Cincinnati Open Intern Dies After Cart Accident
-
‘Bald Baby’ JD Vance Meme turns into Fishtown Mural
-
Walter Latham Looks Back at The Kings of Comedy, 25 Years Later
-
Red Carpet Rundown: Serayah Makes Her First Post-Baby Red Carpet Appearance At The Stellar Awards & Slays
-
Gary’s Tea: Sharon Stone Says She Once Went on a Date with Nelly