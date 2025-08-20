FBI Releases First Ever “HOUSTON MOST WANTED” List

Source: 97.9 The Box / Radio One Houston

Heads up, H-Town! Earlier this month, the FBI launched its first Houston’s Most Wanted List! It’s not just a bunch of mugshots: This is a serious move to tackle the violent crime in our city. Basically, they’re putting a spotlight and offering a cash reward for the ones wanted for major crimes.

This isn’t just a Houston thing, either. It’s part of the FBI’s bigger “Summer Heat” campaign, a national push to crack down on violent crime as the weather heats up. They’re teaming up with everyone from the Houston Police Department to the U.S. Marshals, creating a united front to get these dangerous individuals off our streets.

And guess what? It’s already working. Hours after the list dropped, one guy wanted for bank robbery was caught thanks to a tip from the public.

This summer’s featured fugitives and respective rewards are:

Christian Xavier Rucker – Murder in Aid of Racketeering – $50,000 (increased reward and previously featured by FBI Houston)

Elvio Emilio Mancebo – Murder and Unlawful Flight to Avoid Prosecution – $10,000 reward

Rafael Antonio Hernandez – Murder—$5,000 reward

Glen Holmes – Murder – $5,000 reward

Luis Argueta – Murder – $5,000 reward

Hector Manuel Birriel Carrasquillo – Murder – $5,000 reward

Jamale N. Jones – Aggravated Robbery – $5,000 reward

Anthony K. Johnson – Aggravated Robbery – $5,000 reward

Jose De La Cruz Borjas Machado – Aggravated Robbery – $5,000 reward

Gerrode Terrel Smith – Bank Robbery – $5,000 reward

If you know something about one of these fugitives, the FBI wants to hear from you. They’re offering rewards ranging from $5,000 to $50,000 for information that leads to an arrest. Don’t be a hero and confront these guys, but do the smart thing and call the FBI Houston field office or hit up Crime Stoppers. You can stay anonymous. Let’s be real, you could literally be saving lives by doing the right thing.

This isn’t just about law enforcement; it’s about us, the Houston community, making our city safer. So keep an eye out, spread the word, and let’s help the FBI bring these violent criminals to justice.

FBI Releases First Ever “HOUSTON MOST WANTED” List was originally published on theboxhouston.com