Marcus Ingram

For gospel powerhouse Earnest Pugh, the journey to stardom has been met with both highs and lows just like the rest of us. Keeping on the positive tip though, he joined us here at “My First Time” to share a throwback tale from the first radio promo event of his career, complete with a decked-out private jet treatment.

As we know following his big win at the Stellar Awards recently — congratulations on nabbing “Traditional Male Vocalist Of The Year”! — it’s clear that Earnest is soaring to even bigger heights today in his decades-spanning career.

RELATED: My First Time – Jane Handcock Remembers First Marriage Her Music Saved

Mike Chandler, a respected figure in gospel radio promotion, had a last-minute opportunity that Pugh just couldn’t ignore, even with an already jam-packed schedule. Thankfully his trip to the Elizabeth, North Carolina event would be one on a level of first-class luxury, which also proved to be a first for the Earnestly Yours crooner. His introduction to top dollar radio promotion, where relationships with DJs and station managers can make or break a career, gave him a masterclass in the business side of gospel music. For more reasons than one, we can see why this is still quite the unforgettable experience!

The North Carolina trip marked a turning point in Pugh’s career trajectory. What started as nervous excitement about his first private jet ride evolved into confidence about his place in gospel music’s upper echelon.

Watch “My First Time” below to see Earnest Pugh reflect with joy on experiencing his first radio promo event by way of a private jet:

MFT: Earnest Pugh Fondly Recalls His First Radio Promo Event was originally published on blackamericaweb.com