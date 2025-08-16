Murphy Lee & Kyjuan Talk Vegan, Streaming, and St. Louis Culture
Murphy Lee & Kyjuan Talk Vegan, Streaming, and St. Louis Culture
I recently caught up with Murphy Lee and Kyjuan of the legendary St. Lunatics for an interview that blended nostalgia with fresh energy, touching on everything from tour life to the discipline and creativity that come with living a vegan lifestyle.
RELATED: Nelly Faces Lawsuit From St. Lunatics Group Over Missing Debut LP Credits
They shared behind-the-scenes stories of life on the road, the bond within the crew, and the ways they’ve continued to influence hip-hop culture since the early 2000s.
Murphy Lee opened up about his latest single, “Can’t Tell Me Nothing,” while hinting at future collaborations possibly even a St. Lunatics reunion. And, with Kyjuan’s fire in the mix, it’s clear they’re still evolving, still inspiring, and still leaving their mark on the culture.
Check out the full interview now.
- Men’s Mental Health (Full Video)
- Travel Spotlight: Experience The French Riviera October 2-10, 2025
- The Mack is Back: Beanie Sigel uses AI to restore voice on new project
- Denzel Washington Continues His Praise Of A$AP Rocky
- Tyrese Expresses Disappointment In Mary J. Blige
- PA Gov. Josh Shapiro says Philadelphia Prepared for Trump to Send Nat’l Guard
- Montell Jordan Reveals Prostate Cancer has Returned
- Rachel Scott Is Proenza Schouler’s New Creative Director — Here’s Why It’s A Big Deal
- Gun Used In Emmett Till’s Lynching On Display In Civil Rights Museum
- Congrats, Senator! Cory Booker Announces Engagement
- Missouri Governor Mike Kehoe Sets Special Session For Redistricting
- Drake Denies Going Under The Knife For Six-Pack Surgery
Murphy Lee & Kyjuan Talk Vegan, Streaming, and St. Louis Culture was originally published on wiznation.com
-
D.L. Hughley Calls Mo’Nique’s ‘Club Shay Shay’ Interview “Lies”
-
Backing Biden! D.L. Hughley Slams “Cowardly” George Clooney Op-Ed On ‘TMZ Live’
-
DL Hughley Gives a Public Apology and Endorsement of Kamala Harris at the DNC
-
‘Bald Baby’ JD Vance Meme turns into Fishtown Mural
-
Walter Latham Looks Back at The Kings of Comedy, 25 Years Later
-
Gary’s Tea: Sharon Stone Says She Once Went on a Date with Nelly
-
Red Carpet Rundown: Serayah Makes Her First Post-Baby Red Carpet Appearance At The Stellar Awards & Slays
-
Tracee Ellis Ross Just Made Oversized Transitional Dressing Look Flawless In NYC